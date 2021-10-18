BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging Massachusetts residents to get both a flu vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination as flu season approaches.
Mass. DPH said Monday that 37 lab-confirmed cases of flu have been reported since September 1 and that number is within expected ranges for this time of year. The department added that surveillance reporting for the season began Friday, October 15 and data about the severity of flu-like illness, confirmed flu cases, and flu-related hospitalizations will be released weekly.
They noted that residents getting vaccinated will help protect themselves and their families, as well as prevent the spread of flu and ease the burden of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses on the health care system.
Mass. Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement:
"While we cannot predict the severity of this flu season, as in every season, flu vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities against flu, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness and people with certain chronic health conditions.”
“For residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a booster shot, now is also a good time to get the COVID-19 vaccination.”
The state noted that flu activity is expected to be higher than last year when it was uncharacteristically low due to COVID-19 mitigation measures like mask mandates and stay-at-home advisories. They added that because flu and COVID-19 might be circulating this fall and may have similar symptoms, those with flu-like illnesses are urged to get tested for COVID-19 and those at higher risk of flu complications should be tested for flu.
Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of the Mass. DPH Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, said that the flu and COVID-19 vaccine can be taken at the same time and added, “Whether you are getting your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to get a flu vaccine during the same visit.’’
Residents who have questions about getting both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time is urged to contact a health care provider.
