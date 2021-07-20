EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Registry of Motor Vehicles service center will open next month.
The RMV said customer service centers will be open starting Monday, August 2. Customers must make an appointment before going in.
In addition to Easthampton, centers are also opening in Southbridge and Lowell.
Masks are still required for anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19.
