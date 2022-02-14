(WGGB/WSHM) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles have made a request of parents Monday night ahead of February break.
Officials with the RMV said that they are preparing for a lot of visits the week of the 21st when most schools are on vacation.
They are asking everyone who needs to come in to make an appointment online to avoid unnecessary in-person visits.
