SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is allowing a grace period due to the nationwide system outage.

Law enforcement is aware of the instances of expired stickers due to Applus’ vendor outage.

The outage that began on March 30 is expected to last until at least Friday.

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 will be granted until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection.

Vehicles newly purchased or registered on or after March 23, 2021 will be granted until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection.

Auto shops still waiting to resume vehicle inspections CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Registry of Motor Vehicles is still unable to perform vehicl…

Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement, “The RMV shares the frustrations and disappointment with the tremendous inconvenience Applus’s outage is causing and recognizes the significant impacts on customers and business owners across the Commonwealth,” said The RMV remains committed to its efforts to ensure Applus makes Massachusetts a priority in quickly and safely returning the inspection program to operation.”

Additional time will be granted for failed motor vehicle inspection and retests