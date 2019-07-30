BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State lawmakers looked into the Registry of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday after a crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists exposed lapses in the RMV.
Officials in Connecticut warned Massachusetts about West Springfield resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy twice, prior to the New Hampshire crash.
A meeting last week was cut short when certain officials failed to show up to testify.
RMV officials were grilled today by the legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation about that miscommunication that resulted in the overdue suspensions of 1,600 licenses.
The issue stems from the RMV's failure to process out-of-state driving violations.
Brie-Anne Dwyer, who audits for the RMV, made her supervisors aware that there were more than 12,000 unprocessed out-of-state violations in the RMV's system. She made them aware in April of this year.
However, before we can go further, we have to rewind back to 2016.
Then, Keith Constantino of the RMV's driver control unit realized there were 72 boxes of unprocessed OOS violations under his purview, testifying that some date back to 2013.
Constantino testified that he photographed the boxes and asked the registrar to relieve his unit from the responsibility of processing them.
"[Committee: so the fix you recommended was to give the job to someone else?] I felt the merit rating board was equipped to process citation and conviction data," Constantino said.
The duty now fell to the merit rating board in late 2016, led by Tom Bowes. He testified there was a plan in place to only process the violations from six months back, but former Registrar Erin Deveney testified that her mindset was different.
"Because the backog existed for many many years, the decision was made that it was important to start making progress that had not previously been made, and to begin a point in which to move forward. I take responsibility for making that decision," Deveney said.
So with thousands of violations from 2013 to 2016 reportedly untouched, the merit rating board now has a new backlog growing. This one, caused by the implementation of a new computer system called ATLAS in March 2018.
Bowes said both in-state and out-of-state violations were piling up. While he says the in-state citations were processed within two months, the out-of-state violations never were.
Fast forward back to spring of 2019.
The auditor shared her discovery that 12,000 notifications went unprocessed, testifying that there appeared to be no clear plan to fix the issue.
There was a lot of conversation about one of Dwyer's recommendations that she made in Spring 2019. She recommended the out-of-state violations be passed back to the driver control unit.
Deveney and Constantino both disagreed in their testimony, saying the merit rating board has more data entry knowledge.
Dwyer contended that the driver's control unit has a better understanding of the gravity that an unprocessed violation can have on the safety of the roads.
