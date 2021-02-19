BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are reminding motorists across Massachusetts to "check ya stickah."
Mass. RMV said this week that over 584,000 registered vehicles have an expired Massachusetts inspection sticker and the agency is now increasing communication efforts to encourage those with expired stickers to get an inspection and update that sticker as soon as possible.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, some extensions were made for stickers expiring between March and May 2020. However, those extensions have expired and further extensions are not planned.
“Annual motor vehicle inspections are an integral part of helping ensure that vehicles travelling on roadways across the Commonwealth are deemed safe and not releasing dangerous emissions that can be harmful to individuals and the environment,” said acting Mass. Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler in a statement.
That communication effort will include an email reminder to 437,000 people who have an email address on file with the RMV. Other efforts include social media campaigns, reminders in registration mailings, and reminders to agency business partners and law enforcement.
Has your inspection sticker expired? #CheckYahStickah and find your local station here: https://t.co/5xLEzaNM6S pic.twitter.com/fu2qFIU0Gq— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) February 17, 2021
Driving a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker is a traffic violation, which could lead to a fine and impact your insurance rates. However, the RMV is asking police to use their discretion at this time, not cite drivers found with expired stickers, and remind them to get a new one.
“The Massachusetts State Police and local law enforcement are aware of the difficulties of prompt vehicle inspection renewal caused by the pandemic and agree that a reminder may be an effective temporary alternative to a citation during this current period,” said Mass. State Police Col. Chris Mason in a statement.
All vehicles registered in the Commonwealth are required to pass a yearly emissions and safety inspection.
Mass. RMV added that there are currently 1,800 local inspection stations that are open and operating in accordance with proper COVID-19 protocols.
