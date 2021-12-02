(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is warning of a phishing scam making the rounds via text messages.
The scam has been reported by multiple residents who said they've gotten a text from someone claiming to be from the "DMC" including a link asking them to update their personal information.
Registry officials said any texts from any "DMV" should be deleted and that link not followed.
The RMV does not send text messages to customers to request personal information.
