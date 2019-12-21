LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are only a few days away from Christmas and if you are traveling this holiday weekend, you better pack for patience.
AAA is predicting it's going to be a busy one.
"We're so used to traveling, because we travel down to Florida, that it's just another five day trip," Truro resident Gladys Bateman tells us.
The Ludlow Plaza off the Mass Pike was packed Saturday with cars from all over New England as people hit the road before the holiday.
Gladys Bateman and her husband are kicking off a five-day road trip around the Commonwealth.
"Our holiday plans are we are going from Truro to West Springfield, from West Springfield to Natick, from Natick to Dennis, and back to Truro. A five-day trip," stated Bateman.
More than 115 million people are expected to travel by plane, trains, and automobiles this holiday season.
AAA Pioneer Valley says Massachusetts will see a major increase with over 2.2 million people traveling, many of them by car.
"It hasn't been bad so far. It's moving along. It's picking up a little bit now, but not too bad at all. As you're driving, you want to make a little rest stop now and then so you're not getting too tired and stuff out there. Make sure your car is all gassed up too," Albany, New York resident Robert Pavelec says.
And over at Liberty Gas in Springfield, they are busy with people fueling up with gas and coffee.
The business tells Western Mass News they bring in extra staff and products for the holiday rush.
"It gets really busy. For gas, we have good prices for gas. Dunkin Donuts is right across the way, so everybody goes over there. The beer and wine we have here also they need for the holidays," Liberty Gas employee Lizbeth Perez said.
"Just being with the family. That's what it's all about. All the travel is worth it. Sure is. It sure is. Merry Christmas and everything," added Bateman.
