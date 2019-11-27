SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you haven't left for your Thanksgiving destination by now, you should probably brace yourself for some delays.
We spoke with travelers and travel officials about today and Sunday. the other big travel day.
"Knowing it’s a city and right by the highway, I figured it'd be pretty transient, but overall, it’s been a little more crowded than I would’ve thought," Western New England University student Gregory Kobierowski tells us
Its Gregory's first time trying to brave I-91 South through Springfield.
The Western New England law student is headed home to New Jersey for Thanksgiving.
"Got about a four to five hour drive home, so I’m really not trying to add any more time that’s unnecessary to it," says Kobierowski.
"I’m going to visit my sister for the Thanksgiving break," SUNY Plattsburgh student Ebun Smith stated.
Over at Union Station, another college student is braving the Springfield traffic for the first time, but she's avoiding the actual time spent behind the wheel by taking a bus to her destination.
"I don’t like driving and it was just way too expensive to fly," said Smith.
Peter Pan buses added 400 extra routes this Thanksgiving weekend, expecting the busiest day to come at the end.
"[How many passengers are expected to ride back on Sunday?]
Oh, thousands of passengers we carry throughout the week, but again, Sunday is probably the bigger day, because a lot of the individuals are returning back to their colleges and universities," Chris Crean, Peter Pan Bus Lines' Vice President of Safety, explained.
If you plan to take a bus or train to or from your holiday destination, you probably know what's coming next...
"Arrive early. Be patient. There will be traffic delays," added Crean.
