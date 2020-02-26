AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As cases of the coronavirus continue to spread overseas, many local colleges are focusing on students that are studying abroad.
Just over the border in Connecticut, some colleges are bringing students back.
Western Mass News has reached out to a handful of colleges in the area, but one in particular, UMass-Amherst, tells us that they have hundreds of students abroad right now and had meetings today on their next steps.
One student, who recently came back from an abroad trip, tells us that she is concerned for her peers currently overseas.
"It was kind of silent and no one really knew about it. I was around a lot of people and people were in masks," UMass-Amherst senior Nabilah Khan tells us.
Nabilah traveled to Saudi Arabia over break.
She tells Western Mass News when she was there, she didn’t know what coronavirus was, but when she got back, it was a different story.
"When I came back to school, that’s when the coronavirus started reaching media sources. I was a little bit concerned, because I didn’t know if I came in contact with someone with the virus. It was kind of scary to see that the people I came in contact with over there could have had the virus, and traveling on airplanes. I went to Turkey as well," explained Nabilah.
But now, as Spring semester is almost halfway over, she knows that many of her peers are still overseas, a thought that is worrying to her in particular.
"I just think it’s really concerning, because I did travel abroad. I don’t have any symptoms and it's been a good amount of time now since I’ve been back and I just think other kids, especially with Spring break coming up, I think people should look into where they’re going and I know it’s hard to cancel plans, but it’s better to be safe than sorry," said Nabilah.
UMass-Amherst did not have a statement when we were on campus Wednesday, but did confirm to Western Mass News that they have four students in South Korea whose program was just canceled earlier this week.
The school is deciding if those students are going to return to the U.S. or be transferred to a different country.
However, there are over 150 students in Italy right now.
Officials say most of them are in a region that has not been affected by the coronavirus yet, but there are currently fourteen students in northern Italy, where cases of the virus are spreading now and Khan says she thinks students at risk should return home safely before it’s too late.
"I think, at this point, they should come back to the U.S., especially if they’re studying abroad in countries that have had an outbreak. I think they should definitely come back if it’s a concern," added Nabilah.
We reached out to Smith College, who says that they have students that are currently abroad and they will be having meetings by the end of this week to decide what to do.
Springfield College tells Western Mass News that they are currently monitoring their students abroad and would be giving updates daily if cases continue to spread.
