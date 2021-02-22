LOWELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Less than one week after landing on Mars, the Perseverance rover is busy making new discoveries, but it turns out that the technology on board may provide help us learn about more than just the red planet.
Noureddine Melikechi is dean of the Kennedy College of Sciences at UMass Lowell. He first became involved with the laser component on the Mars rovers during the Curiosity project. He then worked with a team of collaborators on upgrades for Perseverance.
“There are seven instruments in Perseverance. This is one of them, so each instrument provides a picture of what’s happening on Mars…The laser component of it gives you the elemental composition, so it tells you essentially do you have sodium, do you have potassium, do you have calcium, do you have titanium, do you have iron in a rock and that varies from place to place,” Melikechi explained.
In space, the laser is busy determining the composition of rocks on Mars and working in tandem with the other instruments to search for sources of water and signs of life, but back on Earth, it may be used to save lives in the future.
“I do use the same technique, i.e. this laser technique that is based on ablation to try to look for early signatures of cancers, and early signatures of diseases,” Melikechi noted.
This offers a minimally invasive, rapid alternative to surgical biopsies and can provide quick results to determine if further testing needs to be done.
“You take maybe a drop of blood and understand at the atomic level, at the elemental level, what is in the blood…but not just one element or two. Essentially, you’re looking at the entire periodic table…and then we use A.I. - machine-learning essentially - to try to look at…what does healthy look like..and then we look also when they are sick and try to learn from the, what’s happening. We hope that that will be giving us signatures, early signatures that something is not right,” Melikechi said.
Melikechi told Western Mass News that he hopes to soon apply this to Alzheimer’s studies and to eventually start searching for signatures that may be visible in COVID-19 blood and saliva.
