BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth reported, on Sunday, that officials were notified earlier that morning of a fire that was set to a ballot drop box in Boston.
Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin received reports of the fire at approximately 4 a.m. before contacting the U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office. He asked for an FBI investigation of what he says appears to be a deliberate attack.
Debra O’Malley, the spokesperson for Secretary Galvin, told Western Mass News the ballot drop box was outside the Boston Public Library's main branch in Copley Square. She also said the drop box was last emptied before the fire by the Boston Elections Department at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday.
The Boston Elections Department later was able to collect 122 ballots inside the drop box Sunday morning, with 87 legible ballots that were processed.
O'Malley also said those who don't confirm their ballot on the state's ballot status website and who also used the Copley Square drop box between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday till 4 a.m. on Sunday need to contact the Boston Elections Department as soon as possible.
She told us that affected voters will be mailed a replacement ballot by the City of Boston. They will also have the option to cast their replacement ballot or vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.
If any affected voters are unable to submit a new ballot, their original mail-in ballot will be hand-counted, officials say.
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual who allegedly was involved in the arson attack.
Officers assigned to District D-4, or South End, responded to reports in the area of 700 Boylston Street. Upon arrival, police were able to observe the Boston Fire Department extinguished the fire that engulfed the ballot drop box.
Officials released two enclosed images as part of the ongoing arson investigation.
Galvin along with Boston Mayor Martin Walsh released a statement to Western Mass News urging voters not to be intimidated by the attempts of others trying to interfere with the election, saying:
“What happened in the early hours of this morning to the ballot drop box in Copley Square is a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime,” the statement reads. “Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We ask voters not to be intimidated by this bad act and remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election.”
Galvin has also directed all local election officials to increase security at all drop boxes across the state and is requesting officials to employ drop box guards, video surveillance, and have the boxes emptied frequently.
The Boston Police Department said if any community member wishes to assist with the investigation, they can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.