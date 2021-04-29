HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Senate has voted in favor of the bill for reconstructing the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
The proposal calls for a $400 million bond bill that would fund the construction of a more modern 224-bed home for the state's veterans.
This all comes following the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers' Home last year, which left nearly 80 veterans dead.
The Massachusetts House of Representatives approved the bill earlier this month.
The state expects to be reimbursed by the federal government for 65-percent of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.