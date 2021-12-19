SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Massachusetts Senator Elisabeth Warren has tested positive for COVID-19. Senator Warren announced the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, Warren said she regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and tested positive with a breakthrough case Sunday.
Warren said in part-quote:
"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."
