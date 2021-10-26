SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts sports betting legislation remains in front of the Senate in the statehouse. Meanwhile, many businesses owners and bettors themselves are hoping the Senate passes the bill for Governor Charlie Baker to sign into law before Thanksgiving.
State representatives passed the sports betting bill back in July. Now, it is in the state Senate. There is some back-and-forth on what should and should not go in the bill, but many are hoping the Senate does something before the session ends.
“It's at the top of the agenda. I fully anticipate that you're going to see movement from the Senate,” said State Senator John Velis.
Three months after the state House passed a sports betting bill, Western Mass News spoke with Velis about the progress of the legislation in the Senate and what is holding it up from being passed. Velis said some state senators are pushing back on betting on college sports.
"We don't want to corrupt colligate athletics. It's just not a path that we want to go down to, so I think right now, some of the delay, I think, is getting to a point where we feel comfortable and kind of the experts, if you will, kind of the gambling ethics experts get to a point where they're kind of saying ‘Hey, this could be the best path to go forward,’” Velis explained.
Over at MGM Springfield, they already have a sports betting area ready to go. MGM Springfield President and CEO Chris Kelley told us what bettors can expect once Governor Charlie Baker signs the bill into law.
"We saw an opportunity to create an amazing viewing experience in this space, for a market that has been asking for sports betting literally for years, and so we have the ability now to pivot very, very quickly with the investment that we've made and bring sports betting on day one, as soon as we see legislative approval,” Kelley explained.
As far as what MGM Springfield hopes to see once the bay state gets the green light for sports betting, Kelley added,
"Well, I would love to see it full of people. I'm a big Patriots fan, I grew up in New England, so can't wait to see everyone out on game day."
Velis said he fully expects the Senate to take up the legislation before session ends. He said sports betting could bring in $60-million or more in new revenue for the state.
While MGM Springfield may have to wait for the state to benefit from the sports betting room, poker is back at MGM starting this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.