SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts will enter Phase 3 of reopening on Monday, another move towards the new normal in the wake of coronavirus.
The move comes as other states around the country are seeing large spikes in COVID-19 cases, causing a halt of indoor dining and bar service in those regions.
Massachusetts just began indoor dining a short time ago, but coronavirus hasn’t relented in other states, with fewer restrictions on public gatherings.
Whether or not another spike could be prevented here - without pulling back on things like indoor dining - is a question many are asking.
As Massachusetts forges forward into more indoor venues reopening, states like Texas, California, and Florida are halting things like indoor dining and bars due to spikes in COVID-19.
The concern in many of those hot-spot regions, an observed disregard for social distancing and mask rules.
Western Mass News checked in with the owner of Red Rose Pizza, Antonio Caputo, who is finishing out the second week of indoor dining.
"I would say the first week was a little tentative, we did a little bit of business indoors, but there was an uptick in the second week," Caputo explained.
Caputo told Western Mass News he requires his patrons to wear masks, and that he’s seen near-total compliance in his customers.
"95 percent and the people that don’t have masks, we offer free masks to all patrons without a mask. We did have one woman who didn’t want to wear a mask, and she said "I've had a mask on all day, I don’t want to wear it right now," but we insisted that she wore it and she was fine," Caputo explained.
"It’s almost as though people forgot the coronavirus existed," said Atlanta's CBS 46 reporter Brittany Miller.
Miller said the situation is different in Georgia, where the state is reporting a record-high increase in cases. Miller works for Western Mass News' Atlanta sister-station and said not many people are wearing face coverings.
"If you go to the grocery store, if you go anywhere else, or walking down the street, you don’t see many people wearing masks," she said. "That’s very interesting, that’s changed in the past few weeks or so."
Governor Charlie Baker is warning people in the Bay State about having a change in mindset about COVID-19, warning the virus is still deadly.
Miller notes that while the Georgia governor has encouraged mask-wearing...
"He has not mandated people wear masks when they go out," Miller noted.
There are mask mandates in place here in Massachusetts, and you should expect to wear them on Monday when Phase 3 begins.
