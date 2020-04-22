(AP) -- Nearly 240 trainees at the Massachusetts State Police Academy have been sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days and continue their studies online after two tested positive for the virus, authorities said.
All the trainees will be tested, according to a statement Tuesday from state police spokesman David Procopio, even though not all of them had contact with the two who tested positive.
The trainees who tested positive, one man and one woman, are the first recruits or staff at the New Braintree academy to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, he said.
The training class is still on track to graduate May 6, five weeks earlier than originally planned, because of the pandemic, the agency said.
