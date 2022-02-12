CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Both the Massachusetts State Police and Huntington Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Chesterfield man.
79-year-old Robert Sherman of Chesterfield was last seen in Westfield Monday, February 9th around 9:30 a.m.
Police said that Sherman rental vehicle was found stuck in the snow near 230 Norwich Lake Road, Huntington.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (413) 587-5700.
