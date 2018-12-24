HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are actively searching the area of Country Club Road in Holyoke for a bank robber.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to an employee of the Log Cabin, a local business, who stated that Massachusetts State Police came to their business around 11 a.m. Monday morning, asking if they had seen a black male carrying a green backpack.
State Police added that the suspect had robbed a bank, but didn't specify as to which bank he robbed.
A K9 unit has also been called in to assist.
Police in Holyoke state that the Massachusetts State Police is conducting the investigation.
We have reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
This story is developing, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
