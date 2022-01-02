Glynis Lanzetta

Image: Mass. State Police

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Massachussetts State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Hadley.

Police report that Glynis Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, New Hampshire, was last seen Saturday afternoon by her daughter. Lanzetta was driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester with the New Hampshire license plate 3927494 on Route 9 heading in the direction of Northampton. 

Lanzetta was following her daughter to the Homewood Suites in Hadley, but continued westbound. Lanzetta was not seen or heard from since and doesn't have her phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hadley PD at (413) 584-0883

