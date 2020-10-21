SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have located a suspect who didn't return his son following a pre-arranged visit.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 40-year-old Anthony Lonano Sr. shared custody of the child, 11-year-old Anthony Lonano Jr.

Procopio added that Lonano Sr. did not return his son back to his Salem home when he was supposed to at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators then released an alert early Wednesday asking for the public's help in locating the pair and the vehicle.

Around 3 p.m. today, Lonano's vehicle was stopped by Woburn Police and he was taken into custody. 

Police also have custody of Lonano Jr. 

"Thank you to all who shared the info," Procopio added.

