SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have located a suspect who didn't return his son following a pre-arranged visit.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 40-year-old Anthony Lonano Sr. shared custody of the child, 11-year-old Anthony Lonano Jr.
Procopio added that Lonano Sr. did not return his son back to his Salem home when he was supposed to at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators then released an alert early Wednesday asking for the public's help in locating the pair and the vehicle.
Around 3 p.m. today, Lonano's vehicle was stopped by Woburn Police and he was taken into custody.
Police also have custody of Lonano Jr.
"Thank you to all who shared the info," Procopio added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.