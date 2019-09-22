MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police (MSP) and rescue volunteers were able to locate a missing hiker in Mount Washington after five-hours of searching.
At 8:10 p.m. on Saturday police were contacted by a man reporting that his 54-year-old wife was missing after being four hours overdue to return from her hike in the Plantain Pond.
The Mass State Police Lee barracks, MSP K-9 unit, and the Troop B Community Action Team along with a helicopter from the MSP Air Wing launched a search and rescue mission with assistance from Berkshire Mountain Rescue volunteers.
They were able to find the lost hiker at 1:20 a.m. before the hiker was evaluated by an EMS unit at the search command post.
The hiker did not report any injuries and was able to walk out the forest with two Troopers and the MSP Troop B Community Action Team.
