FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police are monitoring the situation in Washington D.C. as protestors storm the U.S. Capitol.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio added that they are also monitoring planned demonstrations in the Commonwealth. He explained that the department "will be prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of others."
Authorities reported that they are not aware of any expectations of violence in the state tonight, but State Police said they will continue to monitor developments and will be prepared "for any contingencies."
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest out of Washington, D.C. and will have the latest on-air and on our app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.