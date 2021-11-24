WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Palmer man died in a fatal rollover on the MassPike Monday.
According to Massachusetts State Police, 31-year-old Glenn Moquin of Palmer, the driver of the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Wing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers responded to the crash on I-90 Eastbound just before 7:00 Monday night. Troopers found a vehicle on arrival that struck the median and rolled over, which came to a stop in the breakdown lane.
According to State Police, the right lane of I-90 was closed for about three hours during investigation and scene cleanup.
The crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.
The Ludlow Fire Department and EMS and MassDOT also assisted on the scene.
