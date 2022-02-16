HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police have identified the body of a man found near Florida Brooke in Huntington as missing 79-year-old Robert Sherman of Chesterfield.
According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, Sherman’s body was found by a civilian in the area of Florida Brook in Huntington.
His body was recovered and police then processed the scene.
Sherman was last seen in Westfield the morning of Monday, February 9th.
Police said that the rental vehicle he was driving was found stuck in snow near 230 Norwich Lake Road in Huntington.
Massachusetts State Police, along with other local police departments, had been searching for him since.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office for more information, but we have not heard back at this time.
