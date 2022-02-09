(WGGB/WSHM) – Massachusetts State Police along with the state's Department of Corrections and District Attorney’s offices have created a deck of cards featuring missing persons and victims of unresolved homicides, including Molly Bish.
Western Mass News spoke with Molly Bish's sister to find out how this may help bring their family answers after 21 years of this case remaining unresolved.
“This is just another way to get Molly’s story out there,” said Heather Bish. “Get her picture out and get people talking about, maybe, what might’ve happened to her that day in June, 21 years ago.”
Bish told Western Mass News that she is grateful that law enforcement agencies are working together to discover new leads in the murder of her sister.
“It’s something that other states have done and it’s had some results,” she said.
According to State Police, each card in the deck includes a photo and information about the victim in hopes that the cards will generate leads from the public to assist investigators.
“We’re hopeful that someone will come forward with that information that we’re looking for,” said Bish.
She said that the family's detective contacted them months ago, asking if they would be willing to have Molly featured on one of the cards after the Worcester County District Attorney partnered with the state's Unresolved Case Unit.
“It’s bittersweet,” Bish told us. “We’re happy that people are still talking about Molly and looking for answers for her case.”
The Department of Corrections will be distributing the cards to state prison inmates as well, in hopes that they may provide information about the crimes.
“Relationships change over time, and people sometimes feel more comfortable coming forward with information, so it’s so important to keep that story out there and remind people that this is an unresolved case in Massachusetts,” Bish added.
The Massachusetts State Police also shared a video of the card deck and they are urging members of the public to view the video and share any information they have.
