CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search continues for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 days.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Western Mass News that a helicopter continued searching for Blanchard today. We captured video of their helicopter searching along the Connecticut River late Wednesday morning.
Blanchard was last seen on February 5 around 11:30 a.m.
Chicopee Police have followed several leads, checking the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers with divers, boats, and drones. They also asked for anyone in the Old Field Roads neighborhood for any surveillance video that may have picked up Blanchard’s whereabouts.
Most recently, police wanted information from anyone walking near Broadcast Center around 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Blanchard was last seen wearing black ski pants and a red coat.
Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee Police.
