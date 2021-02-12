(AP) -- Massachusetts has administered more than a million vaccine doses to residents, health officials announced Friday.
The state crossed the threshold Thursday evening. Official said the state has surpassed the first benchmark set for Phase 2 vaccinations, administering 242,000 doses since Sunday.
As of Friday morning, over 20,000 appointments for the coming days were still available at mass vaccination sites in Danvers, Springfield, Foxboro and Boston for residents 75 years or older and others eligible to be vaccinated.
Beginning Saturday, the state’s vaccine scheduling hotline will extend its hours to include weekends and weekday evenings. People can reach the hotline by dialing 211 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
