SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a major COVID-19 announcement at his coronavirus briefing Monday.
The state is adding new ‘Stop the Spread’ testing sites across the state, including in western Massachusetts.
The expanded testing comes as the state is seeing a huge uptick in cases - almost two weeks since the Thanksgiving holiday.
These added sites will mean the state will be offering free COVID-19 tests in every county in the state.
Health officials said the rise in cases we are seeing now is because of Thanksgiving.
“Today, we are also announcing the expansion of free testing in four counties – Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire. In western Massachusetts. free testing sites will be coming to Amherst, Great Barrington, Greenfield, North Adams, and Pittsfield,” Baker explained.
Western Massachusetts testing sites are already operating are in Springfield and Holyoke.
The new locations include the Mullins Center at UMass Amherst and a mobile operation in Greenfield.
The announcement comes as Springfield city leaders are warning the community about the high increase of COVID-19 cases traced to Thanksgiving gatherings.
“That is an increase from last week of 493 cases, which is a 42 percent increase in the cases that we had from last week,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Director Helen Caulton-Harris.
The spike in cases has hospitals across the state on-edge.
Baker also announced Monday that starting Friday, hospitals across the state will also curtail elective inpatient surgeries and procedures that impact staff and inpatient capacity and can be safely postponed.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said that’s something that is already being done at Baystate.
“Baystate Medical Center now holds the dubious distinction of having the most COVID patients of any hospital in the state. We have been postponing elective surgeries and procedures on a selective basis when we know from the providers that the delay will not harm the patient,” Keroack explained.
These new testing sites will all be up and running by the end of the month.
