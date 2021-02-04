BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced that some occupancy restrictions will change starting next week.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said that effective 5 a.m. Monday, those businesses that have been restricted to a 25 percent occupancy limit will now be allowed to have 40 percent capacity.
Those businesses include restaurants, retail, gyms, libraries, museums, offices, and houses of worship.
For restaurants and personal service businesses, employees will not be included in the 40 percent occupancy limit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
