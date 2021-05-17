BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baker-Polito Administration has provided updates to the state's reopening plan.
On Monday, Gov. Baker said that the state's existing face covering order will be lifted on Saturday, May 29 and will be replaced with a new face covering advisory that will be consistent with CDC guidance. Those who are not vaccinated are being advised to continue wearing masks or face coverings and continue to maintain social distancing. Fully-vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a face covering or distance, indoors or outdoors, except in certain situations.
The state noted that face coverings will still be required for everyone on public and private transportation, including mass transit, livery, taxi, ferries, and ride shares. In addition, the requirement will be in place for healthcare facilities and providers, congregate care settings, and health and day rehab services.
Baker noted that businesses will have the ability to determine if they will continue to require masks at their establishments.
With regards to children, face coverings will still be required indoors for staff and students in schools and early education providers. However, starting Tuesday, May 18, face coverings will no longer be required for youth athletes age 18 and under while playing outdoor sports. The guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is also being updated to reflect that face coverings will no longer be required for outdoor activities such as recess and the sharing of classroom items - like books and toys - will be allowed.
All youth and amateur sports restrictions will be lifted on May 29.
Additional guidance for summer camps will also be released on May 29, including that masks will not longer be required for outdoor activities.
Also on May 29, all industries will be allowed to open, industry-specific restrictions will be lifted, and capacities will be allowed to increase to 100 percent, with the exception of public and private transportation systems and facilities that house vulnerable populations. All industries are encouraged to follow CDC cleaning and hygiene guidance.
The gathering limits will also be rescinded on May 29.
On June 15, Baker will end the state of emergency. The Baker-Polito Administration will then work with legislative and community leaders to manage an orderly transition from the emergency measures adopted during the state of emergency.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
