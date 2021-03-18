BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- More changes are coming as state officials continue to reopen Massachusetts.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced Thursday that Step 1 of Phase 4 of the reopening plan will begin on Monday, March 22. The administration has announced late last month that the final phase would begin on that day subject to the public health metrics.
The move will apply to all Massachusetts communities and will open several previously closed business sectors under tight capacity restrictions. Those restrictions may be adjusted over time if the public health data continues to follow a favorable trend.
Starting Monday, sports arenas, ballparks, indoor and outdoor stadiums, and entertainment venues can reopen with a 12 percent capacity limit after submitting their reopening plan to the state.
Gathering limits at event venues and public health settings will increase Monday to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. The state noted that outside gatherings at private homes and backyards will stay at a 25 person maximum capacity. Indoor private gatherings will remain at a 10 person capacity.
Other updates include:
- Dance floors will only be able to be opened at weddings and other events.
- Exhibition and convention halls may also operate within event protocols and following gathering limits
- Overnight summer camps will be able to operate this summer
The administration noted that all other business sectors in Phase 4 will remain closed until further notice.
