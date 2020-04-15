(AP) -- Massachusetts is getting about a million pieces of personal protective equipment from the federal government.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency notified the state Wednesday morning about the shipment, which Gov. Charlie Baker said will include about 650,000 masks and 260 Tyvek suits.
The state is also working to inspect and count another portion of equipment arranged by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft that arrived late Tuesday night, he said.
