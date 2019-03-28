HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has decided to reduce the maximum unemployment benefit period beginning on Sunday.
The state said with the good economy, people will now have four fewer weeks to get their benefits.
Brett Waddell, who has been out of work since last September after being laid-off, will only be one of many affected by this change.
"It just makes my life extra stressful to go out and find a job. I'm almost forced to find a job in a different field than I'm used to," Waddell explained.
Waddell could be in even tougher shape after the state has released information that it will be reducing the maximum period that residents can receive unemployment benefits from 30 weeks to 26 weeks out of the year.
"Four weeks is an extra month. I mean, it was already cut to six and now, they're cutting it to five, so for me, it's just extra stressful in terms of finances," Waddell noted.
State officials stated the reason for the reduction is due to the strong economy and low unemployment rate.
Right now, the state's unemployment rate is 3.8 percent.
By law, the benefit period must be changed when it goes below 5.1 percent for 12 straight months in all of the state's metropolitan areas.
Josephina Diaz works at Expert Staffing in Holyoke, a place that works with people who are unemployed. She said this could be very hard on people who are out of work.
"Mortgage, it could be groceries, it could just be their everyday living, so if they don't give them the right tools or the right direction on their partnerships with staffing agencies, they're going to come out into the world with no essential tools," Diaz said.
Diaz told Western Mass News that she thinks more people will be coming to staffing agencies to seek out help.
"We're definitely going to see an increase. Right now, we have high traffic in the majority of our offices. I do foresee and uptick in our candidates coming through the door," Diaz said.
Diaz said if anyone is employed or about to lose your job, you should still consider signing up for benefits.
State officials have said it could go back to 30 weeks of benefits, but it still is being to be determined.
