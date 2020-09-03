FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police have announced the line-of-duty death of a trooper, who died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car during a traffic stop over two years ago.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, was on-patrol on July 26, 2018 when he pulled over a vehicle along Route 3 in Billerica.
While Devlin was outside the cruiser, he was hit by another driver and suffered serious injuries.
"Trooper Devlin underwent many surgeries, and today, September 3, 2020, after a courageous battle, he succumbed to those injuries," Procopio explained.
Devlin graduated from the State Police Academy in December 1985. He spent much of his career at the State Police barracks in Concord.
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement:
“Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others...He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him. Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father. Trooper Devlin was known in the Department for his hard work, his rock solid character, and his commitment to be being a reliable friend, co-worker and public servant — a Trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public. It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice. We are lesser today for his loss and we will miss his smile.”
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck Devlin, a man from Haverhill, has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Devlin is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
I would imagine negligent homicide is coming soon.
