SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Appointments are being booked by the thousands for Massachusetts' mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

That includes the site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, which officials said should open tomorrow.

However, this hasn't come without confusion and concern for some in groups one and two of the vaccine rollout.

The mass vaccination sites in the Bay State are opening soon. Springfield's Eastfield Mall site is slated to start vaccinating Phase 1 individuals Friday and Phase 2 starting Monday.

Phase 2 includes residents 75 and older, but everyone eligible is able to make an appointment and everyone appears to be trying.

“We are asking people to have a little patience here because even as we add capacity, there are currently somewhere around a million people – plus-or-minus - in Massachusetts who are eligible to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Between the Danvers and Springfield mass vaccine sites, Baker said 25,000 appointments have been made available just Wednesday and Thursday alone.

Earlier Thursday morning, appointments were still available into early next week. Now, they are the booked solid until the middle of next week.

However, there's some confusion, especially for older patients about how to sign up on the online system.

“We need some sort of a call center that people who can't use the online system can access. We agree with that, and that will be happening next week,” Baker noted.

Sen. Eric Lesser said he's been calling for a centralized system for weeks.

“Not all people, especially our seniors, can easily access the internet or easily book through this very cumbersome online program,” Lesser added.

Lesser has filed legislation calling for a centralized online system along with a 24/7 telephone hotline that people could call. An added bonus, he said, is that it could also help weed out people who are not eligible and trying to sign-up anyway.

"Under the current system, it's frankly scattershot…If you have a centralized system, you can quickly ask people some basic criteria, figure out if they’re qualified, and then move them forward in the process to get a slot,” Lesser explained.