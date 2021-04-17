SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts motorists are now able to get their vehicles inspected again.
Mass. RMV said that most inspections stations resumed operations Saturday after being offline since March 30 due to a malware attack upon their vendor, Applus Technologies. That attack prevented inspections from being conducted at service stations across the Commonwealth and in several other states.
There are typically approximately 15,000 inspections performed in Massachusetts each day, with that number increasing to as many as 20,000 inspections per day on the first two days and the last two days of each month.
As of Friday, the registry estimated that there are approximately 30,000 'March' stickers and 160,000 'April' stickers that need an inspection
The agency noted that some inspection stations are experiencing "more complex issues" and Applus is working to get those stations back online as soon as possible.
Earlier this week, the state extended the grace period to get a new sticker for certain inspection requirements. Those with March 2021 and April 2021 stickers will have through May 31, 2021 to get an inspection.
Newly purchased vehicles that were registered on or after March 23 will have until April 30, 2021 to get an inspection. Those vehicles typically need an inspection within seven days of registration.
Vehicles that recently received a rejection sticker and are still in the 60-day free retest period will receive one extra day for each day the system remains offline, but those residents should expect to get an inspection as soon as possible after the system comes online.
In addition, law enforcement has been advised that compliance with safety and emissions inspection requirements has not been possible since the attack
The RMV added that Applus must compensate inspection stations for each day the system was not operational during their defined business hours and the state fully expects that the company will "compensate the inspection station owners for the prolonged outages, as well as additional compensations to those stations which are unable to begin conducting inspections on Saturday, April 17."
