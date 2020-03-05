EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially ended her presidential campaign.
Warren made the announcement earlier today after a full day of speculation that her poor Super Tuesday showing would hinder her path to the White House.
Here in Springfield, Warren earned only 12% of the vote.
Answering questions today, the senator said she is still grateful to the Massachusetts voters who sent her to capitol hill twice.
"All those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years, that’s gonna be hard," stated Warren.
Senator Elizabeth Warren was choked up as she talked about ending her presidential bid on Thursday.
Her fourteen-month path to try and unseat President Donald Trump appearing impossible after she failed to win enough delegates on Super Tuesday.
Though she only came in third in her home state, she says she's indebted to Massachusetts voters for her current platform to discuss the big issues.
"Back in 2012 and they took a chance on someone who had never run for public office before. They ousted a very popular incumbent Republican senator to give me a chance," explained Warren.
Warren's campaign stating she spoke with both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.
However, Warren wouldn't say which of the two Democratic contenders she will support going forward.
"We don’t have to decide that this minute," said Warren.
Local voters weighing in on what Warren's failed bid means for them.
"I don’t think that this country is yet ready to vote for a woman. I’m 73 and it just doesn’t seem to happen. [And does that disappoint you?] Of course it does," Easthampton Raymah Hutchinson tells us.
"What I liked about her most was she had a plan for everything," Easthampton resident John Pompei stated.
We spoke with a millennial voter who said she was surprised to see the senator lose her home state, but with progressive candidates losing the Bay State in both 2016 and 2020, Madison Kinney says it's a pattern she's noticed.
"People in Massachusetts, as much as they want to be liberal, it doesn't come across that way in how we vote. [Do you think this has damaged her efficacy is a senator?] I really hope not," says Kinney.
Though the voters Western Mass News spoke with were divided on whether or not they'd want to see Warren as the vice presidential pick, the former candidate herself says she's not going to fade into the background.
"I will stay in the fight for the hard-working folks across this country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over. That’s been the fight of my life and it will continue to be so," added Warren.
Fellow Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey making statements on Warren's exit, thanking her for her contributions to the political dialogue.
He too declined to say who he would endorse going forward.
The next primaries will happen in six states on Tuesday.
I hope she endorses Bernie. Together, they have a chance. Divided...they’ll both fail.
