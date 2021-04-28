(CBS) -- For many parents, having a child with a severe food allergy means living with the fear that one mistake could be a life threatening experience. But, a holistic approach is making a difference.
Outside of Boston, Amy Thieringer runs Allergy Release Technique, where she introduces allergy sufferers to a holistic treatment she created 19 year ago after nearly losing her son.
“He had a very severe anaphylactic reaction to ingesting a few cashews, “Thieringer says, “so this kind of propelled me into really creating this process.”
She identifies which toxins are creating stress, then rebalances the gut bacteria with probiotics in order to reset the overactive immune system.
“So we're working on strengthening and supporting the immune system, calming the anxiety response, and then we slowly and safely introduce the food so that in about a three month period, the child is able to eat that food freely,” Thieringer says.
Thieringer is preparing for a large scale medical study of her work, but says she has already cured more than 500 children.
For Nicole Zue, whose children suffered with severe allergies, life has been transformed following the treatments. To see her children doing something simple, like eating ice cream, is a small miracle.
“We never could just go out for ice cream. It was let's get a container of dairy free, nut free,” Zue says.
All three of her kids have battled life threatening food and environmental allergies, causing multiple trips to the emergency room, and bouts of severe eczema.
“They couldn't tolerate heat. They couldn't tolerate cold. We were feeling hopeless. We had a team of doctors who didn't really know what really to do with us,” Zue says
Now, with their allergies under control, the family welcomed new puppy “Gryffindor” in November.
“I can really see the limitations that we needed to have in order to keep our kids safe and the freedom we have today to do the things we never thought were possible,” Zue says.
Thieringer has a long waiting list, and has trained dozens of practitioners around the East Coast.
