MGM gaming table generic 0515619

Western Mass News photo

BOSTON (AP) — Revenue from Massachusetts' three casinos reached its highest level last month since the start of the pandemic, according to state gambling regulators, a sign that the industry may be recovering.

Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino brought in a total of $84 million in gross gambling revenue last month, more than any month since February 2020, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. That resulted in almost $24 million in tax revenue for the state.

The casinos were shut down for a period of time last year during the pandemic, and are still subject to capacity limits and other public health protocols.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett brought in $49.7 million in gambling revenue in March, the most in a single month since February 2020.

Revenue at MGM Springfield was $22.1 million for March, more than any month since May 2019.

At Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, which is a slots ony facility, March revenue was $12.2 million, more than in any month since July 2019.

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

