(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is moving into the next step of its reopening plan on Monday.
Starting May 10, large venues - including indoor and outdoor stadiums, arena, and ballparks - can increase capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent.
Some outdoor businesses - including water parks, outdoor theme parks, and amusement parks - will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity after the facility has submitted safety plans to the Department of Public Health.
Youth and adult tournaments for moderate and high-risk amateur sports will also be allowed to resume.
Singing will be allowed indoors with distancing requirements at performance venues, event venues, restaurants, and other businesses.
Road races and other large, outdoor organized professional or amateur group athletic events will be allowed with staggered starts after safety plans are submitted to Mass. DPH or a local board of health.
According to the Baker-Polito administration, grocery stores and retail stores with a pharmacy department should consider dedicated hours of operation for seniors, but will no longer be required to offer senior hours.
Starting Saturday, May 29
Subject to vaccination and public health data, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings, and private settings.
Restaurant guidance will also be updated to increase the maximum table party size to 10 people and to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol purchases.
Starting Sunday, August 1
Remaining industries will be permitted to open, subject to public health data, including:
- Dance clubs and nightclubs
- Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs and other facilities
- Indoor water parks
- Ball pits
