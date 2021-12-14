HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is filing an appeal in the Holyoke Soldiers' Home COVID-19 outbreak case.
It will be Healey’s attempt to reverse the court's decision to dismiss charges against former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton.
Healey's office filed criminal charges against Walsh and Clinton back in September of 2020 after 76 veteran residents died due to COVID-19.
Family members of the victims told Western Mass News that they were elated that the state is not giving up their fight for justice for the more than 70 veterans who lost their lives from the outbreak.
Late last month, charges were dismissed against the two, with the judge saying there wasn't enough evidence that not combining two dementia units as cases started to climb would have had different results.
One employee in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Joseph Ramirez, told Western Mass News that he was glad to see more being done to hold officials accountable.
“I hope people don’t give up on finding justice for the soldiers that we lost, the veterans that we lost in our home, and all the staff that had to pay the price for it from COVID and are still paying the price for it,” Ramirez said.
Cheryl Turgeon’s father Dennis Thresher died in January. He initially survived COVID in March, but the effects were lingering months up until his death.
She told Western Mass News, in part:
"This tragedy was a total chain of command state government failure that resulted in massive loss of life with a devastating and lasting impact on our families and loved ones… It is absurd to think that high-level administrators would not be culpable or held liable from any of these preventable deaths.”
We reached out to the lawyers for Walsh and Clinton, but have not heard back.
