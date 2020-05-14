(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is set to begin reopening on May 18 in a four-phase approach.
It is still unclear which businesses will be allowed to reopen then, but state officials said they will be closely monitoring public health data.
Nearby Connecticut is set to begin reopen on May 20.
It is likely that many in western Massachusetts may travel south to visit friends, family, and businesses across the state line, especially now that Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has set June 20 as a target date for phase two of his reopening.
We took a look at the health data from both states and spoke with a doctor to break down those numbers.
"We’ve had more death than we’d like to see in Connecticut," said Dr. Danyal Ibrahim, regional chief quality officer at Trinity Health Of New England.
According to numbers from both states, Connecticut has around 2,200 fewer deaths than Massachusetts, but when compared to the overall confirmed cases, Connecticut's death rate is higher.
While Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is tight lipped about which industries will reopen in their phased approach, Connecticut's phase one begins May 20.
In fact, Lamont has already targeted June 20 as the possible start date for phase two.
Because Trinity Health Of New England has hospitals in both states, Ibrahim monitors the outbreak in each.
"How they played out on the map and in the towns are different, but the theme is similar," Ibrahim explained.
Ibrahim said both states saw COVID-19 grow in densely populated cities and then spread to more rural communities, but because of Connecticut’s geographic location, the outbreak in the southern part of the state affects the data.
"The largest factor is proximity to New York. As you know, New York was...we know...was a hot spot early on," Ibrahim noted.
When Connecticut begins reopening on May 20, Irbahim said anyone who begins to venture out needs to practice personal responsibility
"The virus is still there. The virus hasn’t vanished, so we’re always vulnerable and at risk. Keep on wearing the masks, keep up with good hand washing, hand hygiene, and keep social distancing and avoid large crowds," Ibrahim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.