SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Reopening Authority.
Beginning Saturday the state is entering a new chapter as Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 eased restrictions begin.
An exciting day for the Bay State as all remaining COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and this is something businesses and residents have been waiting over a year for.
Baker signed an order rescinding the COVID-19 State of Emergency effective June 15.
“All industries will be permitted to open, all capacity restrictions will be lifted, and all gathering limits will be rescinded,” Baker said.
The mask mandate has now expired for those who are fully vaccinated and capacity restrictions have been lifted.
Here are some of the things you can now start doing:
- go to a bar for drinks with full capacity
- attend a sporting event at full capacity
- go to a street festival or parade
- attend a gathering of any size
- enjoy a meal at a restaurant with more than six people per table for more than 90 minutes
- hit the dance floor at a nightclub
- use the sauna or hot tub at the gym
- and for the kids, jump in a ball pit
