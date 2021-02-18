BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine appointment portal crashed Thursday morning as more than one million additional state residents became eligible to schedule a shot.

Many residents who went to vaxfinder.mass.gov received the message “This application crashed” with a drawing of an octopus, and were urged to try again later.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that more than 70,000 appointments would be made available Thursday, including for those age 65 and older, for people with two or more certain medical conditions, and for residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing.

But it came with a warning that it could take up to a month to book an appointment.

The state in a tweet said: "Due to extremely high volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and technical difficulties. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve these issues. More mass vaccination appointments will be released throughout the morning."

In a subsequent tweet published around 11:15 a.m., the state said that all appointments at the mass vaccination sites in Danvers, Dartmouth, Natick, and Springfield have been booked for next week. They noted more appointments for those sites will be available next week.

In addition, more vaccine appointments for other locations will be posted throughout the day.

"We apologize for the website challenges and are working to rectify these issues as soon as possible," the state added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.