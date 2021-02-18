BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) — Starting Thursday, about one million more Massachusetts residents who have been waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now be eligible to get their shot, but with residents 65 years and older and people with two or more serious health conditions able to sign-up, the state’s online booking site crashed this morning.

We spoke with Iwona Boruch, who was trying to sign up her 73-year-old mother for the vaccine this morning.

“I tried to get her online this morning about 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and the site crashed it was all white and the whole thing was just crashed. You couldn’t even get on to make an appointment or any place,” Boruch explained.

When Western Mass News arrived outside her home at 11 a.m., we signed onto the site and it was back up and running. She said she is frustrated with how tough and go the sign-up process has been and lack of availability for appointments in western Massachusetts.

The state tweeted late Thursday that all appointments at the mass vaccination sites in Danvers, Dartmouth, Natick, and Springfield have been booked for next week. They noted more appointments for those sites will be available next week.

In addition, more vaccine appointments for other locations will be posted throughout the day.

"We apologize for the website challenges and are working to rectify these issues as soon as possible," the state added.

Boruch told us her mom is need of surgery and does not feel comfortable going forward without the vaccine. She is calling on the state to do a better job with its rollout plan.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.