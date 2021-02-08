BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Massachusetts is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions by increasing the capacity limits on businesses to 40%.
The higher capacity limits effect businesses and other locations that had previously been limited to 25% capacity. Those include gyms, libraries, museums, retail offices, arcades, golf courses, places of worship and movie theaters — which will still operate under a cap of no more than 50 moviegoers.
Restaurants workers will not count to the 40% limit, and the new rules take effect on Monday at 5 a.m., Gov. Baker said last week, adding that the decision to ease the capacity limits comes as Massachusetts has seen positive trends in the state’s fight against the coronavirus following a post-holiday peak in cases in early January.
The state is continuing to maintain a limit of 10 people at indoor gatherings and 25 people at outdoor gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.