BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants and some other businesses in Massachusetts will soon be allowed to let more people inside.
Governor Charlie Baker announced an increased capacity limit following positive health metrics in the state, but not everything is going back to normal.
Restaurants and other close personal contact businesses like health clubs and arcades are currently limited to 25 percent capacity, but starting Monday, they will be allowed to fill their space up to 40 percent.
“All businesses that are currently limited to 25 percent capacity will be able to go to 40 percent capacity,” Baker explained.
It’s an announcement from the governor that’s energized John Thomas, the manager of Max’s Tavern in Springfield.
“I was hoping it would be lifted at least to 50 percent, but 40 percent, I’ll take. It gives me the opportunity to seat more guests on Valentine’s Day,” Thomas explained.
Starting Monday at 5 a.m., businesses currently limited to 25 percent capacity can expand to 40 percent. This includes restaurants, gyms, libraries, museums, and places of worship.
However, some restrictions are staying in place.
“We're maintaining those limits for gatherings and events. They'll continue to be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors,” Baker noted.
Although businesses will miss the traffic on Sunday’s big game, Thomas said his restaurant will be able to put out those chairs that could no longer hold guests when the restrictions went into effect a few months ago.
“We certainly have them stacked up in the storage rooms,” Thomas said.
He hopes this will create worthwhile businesses opportunities for all restaurants, some of which may not have been able to operate on just 25 percent capacity.
“The 25 percent doesn’t allow you to pay your rent. If you have 40 percent, maybe, maybe you can squeeze by and pay your rent, pay your employees, and be able to make a little bit, but chances are good, you’re just breaking even,” Thomas said.
You can CLICK HERE for a full list of business sectors that will be affected by this change.
