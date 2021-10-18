SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may have already noticed a huge increase in prices at the pump. That’s because gas prices are at an all-time high in western Massachusetts over the last seven years.
Gas prices have gone up 30 cents just in the last two weeks and nine cents this week alone. People we spoke with said these are the highest prices they’ve seen in years.
“It is rather surprising,” said Ronald Peltier of Chicopee.
Prices at the pump have gone up drastically in just days.
“Last two weeks have gone up $.30, it’s really been crazy,” Peltier added.
According to AAA, gas prices have gone up nine cents from last week, 17 cents from just last month, and are $1.17 higher than this time last year.
“Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, they just decided they wanted to make a little more money,” said Bob Bolduc, owner and CEO of Pride Stores.
Bolduc told Western Mass News that the increase comes as production of gas overseas is slowing up.
“They decided not to produce as much, which tightened up the situation across the world and when that happens, prices go up,” Bolduc noted.
Compared to last year, AAA has found it costs drivers around $17 more just to fill up their car at the pump. This week’s gas prices are the highest the state has seen in seven years. However, Bolduc said prices are still on the rise.
“They say it’s going to go up a little bit more and then it will level off,” Bolduc said.
People’s wallets around western Massachusetts are already starting to feel the impact, but Peltier said it’s just simple supply and demand.
“That’s not pleasant, but they have control of what they’re giving us, so if it’s going to raise the prices, it’s going to raise prices,” Peltier explained.
Peltier said this increase will be felt more places than just at the pumps.
“The unfortunate is that it affects everything else then…you’re going to get affected by it, even if you’re not driving a car,” Peltier noted.
The average price of gas in the state is still five cents lower than the national gas average.
