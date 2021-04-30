(WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of Massachusetts cities and towns considered at high risk for COVID-19 transmission has fallen for the third consecutive week, according to the state Department of Public Health.

There are 26 communities at high-risk this week, down from 48 last week and 59 two weeks ago, the department reported Thursday.

The number of cities and towns in the so-called “red zone" peaked at 229 in mid-January. The state has 351 distinct municipalities.

The red-zone communities are concentrated in the Springfield area, the Merrimack Valley and southeastern Massachusetts.

Larger communities are designated high risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate greater than or at 4% during a given week.

Cities and towns with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are categorized as high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and have a positive test rate of 5% or higher. If communities with fewer than 10,000 residents have more than 25 cases, they are considered high risk.

As of Thursday, about 2.5 million people in Massachusetts had been fully